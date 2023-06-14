County executives oppose election year changes

State lawmakers quietly passed legislation on their last day in session, Friday, that now has county executives statewide raising their voices, loudly, in protest. Including Oneida County's.
"I think it's a real clear violation of home rule," says Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente. "Are we gonna be able to govern ourselves anymore? The state tried to change zoning, and planning boards, they've tried to now change the election cycles, they're trying to change housing."
The county executive also says the idea the move would save money simply isn't true.
"The argument that it saves money is ridiculous," says Picente. "You're still gonna have local elections in odd years....why are you just changing counties and towns and not cities and villages?"
Picente thinks lumping all those county offices onto presidential year ballots is not going to help the voter inform themselves on the issues, or, have an easy, confusion-free time at the ballot box.
"To run in a presidential year, what are the issues? They're presidential issues. Gubernatorial year, it's gubernatorial issues. Everyhthing gets lost. It adds more confusion to the electorate," says Picente. "You know what a ballot will look like with everybody on it at that time?"
Picente and other county executives are contemplating legal action and he thinks they have a strong case. The governor has not yet signed this into law.