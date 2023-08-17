Decision 2024: Congressional Forum at MVCC

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Democratic candidates in the 22nd Congressional District will participate in a forum at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica.
It takes place on Thursday, Aug. 17. It starts at 6 p.m.
The candidates to take the stage are Sarah Klee Hood, Clemmie Harris and John Mannion.
The candidates "will be asked about their experience, their policy positions, and how they will best serve the people of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley," a release stated.
A number of democratic organizations are sponsoring the event at MVCC's Alumni College Center.
The Democratic congressional primary is scheduled for June 2024.
This is the first time all three candidates will appear together in a public forum.
Brandon Williams is the current representative of New York's 22nd Congressional District.