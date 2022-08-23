Democrat Riley unofficially wins special election in 19th Congressional District by narrow margin

Democrat Pat Riley has unofficially bested Republican Marc Molinaro in the special election to fill the vacant 19th Congressional District seat left by now Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado.
The winner of the race will represent the district until the end of the year before the winner of the 2022 general election takes office.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Riley has 51% of the vote with less than 3,000 votes separating the two.
After redistricting, Riley will not live in the new 19th Congressional District, so he ran for the 18th Congressional District primary for this year’s general election. He unofficially won that race as well.
Molinaro will still be on the ballot for the new 19th District in November.