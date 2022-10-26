Early voting: Times and locations by county

Early voting for the midterms begins this weekend and runs through Nov. 6.
Any registered voters can cast their ballots at various locations during that time period.
Here’s where and when you can vote early in your county:
Oneida County
- MVCC’s Jorgensen Athletic Center, 1101 Sherman Dr. in Utica
- New Hartford Town Hall, 8635 Clinton St.
- South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge St.
- Whitestown Town Hall, 8539 Clark Mills Road
Click here for the early voting schedule.
Herkimer County
- Benton Hall Academy, 15 Petrie St. in Little Falls
Click here for the early voting schedule.
Otsego County
- Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St. in Oneonta
- Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W in Cooperstown
Click here for the early voting schedule.
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.