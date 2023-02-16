Enessa Carbone running for Oneida County comptroller

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Former CEO and vice president of administration at Carbone Auto Group, Enessa Carbone, officially announced her candidacy for Oneida County comptroller on Thursday.
Carbone was endorsed by the Republican Party earlier this month.
She is running to replace current Oneida County Comptroller Joe Timpano, who is retiring after the end of his term this year.
Carbone said she wants to serve as comptroller to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the county.
“My unique and vast experience in corporate, non-profit, and private finance and management will bring leadership and professionalism who the people of Oneida County can trust to be their fiscal watchdog as comptroller,” she said.
Outside of her corporate work at the auto group, Carbone has also invested in economic development projects like the rehabilitation of buildings in downtown Utica. She is also involved with several local nonprofits, including the United Way of the Mohawk Valley and Upstate Cerebral Palsy.
So far, Carbone is the only candidate running to replace Timpano.