For and Against: Protests at the Utica Office of Representative Brandon Williams

UTICA, N.Y. -- A protest took place outside the Utica office of Congressman Brandon Williams, R-22, on Wednesday afternoon.

A release for the Rally to Protect Federal Programs was sent to local media outlets by Citizens Action of New York.

Organizers said the rally was "to highlight constituents’ needs for Social Security and other vital safety net programs that keep our communities safe."

At the rally, one side of Broad Street stood community leaders, speaking out against the congressman.

They were calling on him to raise the cap on high-income earners' contributions to social security, as well as vote to protect—not cut—essential programs, such as SNAP and other programs families and children rely on.

"Williams must represent all the Central New Yorkers who pay his salary, not just the wealthy," according to a release from the organizers of the rally.

On the other side of Broad Street stood supporters of Williams.

They claimed the congressman supports social security and programs alike, and that he has no intent on cutting funds.

"Utica is a real diverse community," Citizen Action member Dawn Laguerre said, "made up of wonderful ethnic groups, and I find it disingenuous that he doesn't even live in Utica. Usually, when he has town halls, he goes to places that favor his position."

"We want a politician who will listen to both sides of the equation," Laguerre added.

Chair of the Republican Committee of Boonville Robert Lott said that "the Indivisible group who claims Brandon Williams is against social security and veterans' benefits and alike—it is so far from the truth because he supports veterans. He is a veteran. He supports social security because he understands how important it is to the nation and seniors especially."

Congressman Williams announced last week that he is running for re-election.

Democrats Sarah Klee Hood, Clemmie Harris and John Mannion are running against Williams in New York's 22nd District. They gathered for the first time locally at MVCC mid-August for a forum discussion.