Former Oneida County legislator switches parties in second bid for county executive

UTICA, N.Y. – Former Oneida County legislator, Michael Hennessy, has announced his plan to run for county executive this election cycle. He ran once before in 2019.
Hennessy, formerly a Democrat, will be running on the Republican line this year. He and current county executive, Anthony Picente, will face off in the June primary.
Hennessy says he changed his party because the Democrats have become “too liberal.”
He says increasing drug arrests would be a priority, as well as cutting taxes.
“The property taxes, my goal is 8% over four years - dropping it,” Hennessy said. “My goal is to get two quarter-point cuts in the sales tax to get us down to eight and a quarter, which is comparable to the other counties around here.”
Hennessy also said he would cut the county executive’s salary by $40,000 and stop funding vacant positions to save money.
Picente is endorsed by the Oneida County Republican Committee.
Primary Day is June 27.