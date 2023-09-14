Herkimer County Poll Workers Attend Voting Machine Refresher Course

HERKIMER COUNTY -- Poll workers in Herkimer County, who will be working this November's election, went to class Thursday morning.

They had a refresher course on the brand-new voting machines that will be used this year.

The new machines were used in the primary in June.

But the big test is the general election.

The refresher course is designed to familiarize the workers with the new machines.

"We are very fortunate that our legislature voted to approve new voting machines this year for us," Kim Tranter, Herkimer County Republican commissioner, said.

"Our old voting machines were on their last leg, and it was time to do something different. So, we’ve been training our poll workers all year on our new machines, and today, we’re just doing a refresher course for anybody who might be a little uncertain or who might need further instruction so that we’re ready for the election in November," she added.

Herkimer County BOE Democratic Commissioner Robert Hoyt said that "it's going to be much easier for them."

"I think it's going to be comfortable for them and...much faster," he added.

"The old machines were cumbersome for our handicap voters," Hoyt said. "This one is much more accessible."