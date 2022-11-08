 Skip to main content
Hochul projected to defeat Zeldin, becoming New York's first elected female governor

  • Updated
Election 2022 New York Governor

This combination of photos shows New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., on Oct. 25, 2022, in New York, left, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Oct. 27, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y., right. (AP Photo)

With more than 70% of districts reporting Tuesday night, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is projected to defeat Republican Lee Zeldin and become the state's first elected female governor.

As of 11:30 p.m., polls show Hochul has more than 2.4 million votes to Zeldin’s 2 million, leading him 54% to 44%.

Hochul took office last year after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned.

Results are still being reported in some areas, including Oneida County where the Board of Election is experiencing reporting delays due to technical difficulties.

