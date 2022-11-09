Maciol projected to remain sheriff in Oneida County

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol will hold onto his position following Tuesday’s election where he received 79% of the votes over challenger Jim Scarchilli.
Maciol ran on the Democratic and Conservative lines and Scarchilli represented the We The People Party.
According to the Oneida County Board of Elections, as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Maciol received 48,532 votes to Scarchilli’s 12,988. Some absentee ballots are still being counted.
There was a delay in Oneida County's reporting due to technical issues Tuesday night, but updated numbers were released early Wednesday morning.