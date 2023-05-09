 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mike Hennessy off the Oneida County executive primary ballot

  • Updated
  • 0

Mike Hennessy, who was challenging County Executive Anthony Picente in the Republican primary in June, has fallen short of the 1,000 signatures needed after over 500 were rejected.

Michael Hennessy, who planned to run against Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente in the Republican primary this June, will not appear on the ballot.

According to the Oneida County Board of Elections, 585 of Hennessy’s 1,571 petition signatures were determined to be invalid. This left Hennessy 15 short of the 1,000 signatures needed to run for county executive.

Hennessy says he now plans to file a lawsuit.

In 2019, Hennessy ran against Picente as a Democrat, but recently changed parties.

Primary elections in New York will be held on June 27.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.