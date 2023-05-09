Mike Hennessy off the Oneida County executive primary ballot

Michael Hennessy, who planned to run against Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente in the Republican primary this June, will not appear on the ballot.
According to the Oneida County Board of Elections, 585 of Hennessy’s 1,571 petition signatures were determined to be invalid. This left Hennessy 15 short of the 1,000 signatures needed to run for county executive.
Hennessy says he now plans to file a lawsuit.
In 2019, Hennessy ran against Picente as a Democrat, but recently changed parties.
Primary elections in New York will be held on June 27.