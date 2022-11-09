Molinaro defeats Riley in New York's 19th Congressional District race

Republican Marc Molinaro was leading Democrat Josh Riley by more than 6,000 votes Wednesday in the battle for the 19th Congressional District seat with just absentees left to count.
With nearly all districts reporting Tuesday night, Molinaro had 50% of the vote to Riley’s 48%.
Results are still unofficial until absentees and affidavits are counted, but Molinaro released the following statement early Wednesday morning:
"Tonight, the voters of Upstate sent a message that they demand a government that works for them. They just want to feed their families, heat their homes, and feel safe in their communities. I'm honored to have earned the trust of more than 100,000 voters, and I will work everyday to be a worthy member of Congress for both those who did, and did not vote for me. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I'm ready to hit the ground running."
The seat was left vacant last year after Antonio Delgado was appointed New York’s lieutenant governor. A special election was held in August and Democrat Pat Ryan was elected to fill the seat until the end of the term. After the state’s congressional district lines were redrawn, Ryan chose to run in the new 18th District, leaving an opening in the 19th District.
As of Wednesday morning, Molinaro led Riley by nearly 6,200 votes.