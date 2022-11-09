Molinaro leads in 19th Congressional District race; still too close to call

Republican Marc Molinaro holds a narrow lead over Democrat Josh Riley in the battle for the 19th Congressional District seat.
With nearly all districts reporting Tuesday night, Molinaro had 50% of the vote to Riley’s 48%.
The seat was left vacant last year after Antonio Delgado was appointed New York’s lieutenant governor. A special election was held in August and Democrat Pat Ryan was elected to fill the seat until the end of the term. After the state’s congressional district lines were redrawn, Ryan chose to run in the new 18th District, leaving an opening in the 19th District.
As of midnight, Molinaro led Riley by about 5,800 votes. The race is still too close to call until absentee ballots are counted.