Multiple outlets call NY-22 race for Republican Brandon Williams; results still unofficial

The Associated Press, CNN and NBC have called New York’s 22nd Congressional District race for Republican Brandon Williams, who was ahead of Democrat Francis Conole by more than 4,000 votes on Tuesday.
With absentee and affidavit ballots still outstanding, Conole would need a vast majority of the remaining votes to overcome Williams’ lead.
As of Tuesday, Williams had 133,032 votes to Conole's 129,012.
Absentee ballots had to be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by the boards of elections in Oneida, Onondaga and Madison counties by Tuesday.
NEWSChannel 2 reached out to all three boards Tuesday morning and the only available number was from Onondaga County, where there were 2,203 absentee ballots in hand as of 5 p.m. on Monday.
The Madison County BOE has not yet counted its number of remaining absentee ballots and NEWSChannel 2 is awaiting a return call from the Oneida County BOE.
Williams has already declared victory, releasing the following statement Tuesday:
“I’d like to offer a special thanks to all the election officials who have worked countless hours to ensure every vote is counted. As the dust from Election Day settles, we are not merely Republicans and Democrats – we are united as Central New Yorkers. I look forward to representing each of our district’s constituents regardless of your party. Together we can restore the economy, attract jobs, and empower communities to reduce crime.
I would also like to recognize Francis Conole for running a strong, impassioned race. While we offered voters a contrast and shared many disagreements on the campaign trail, we both love CNY and we both love our country. I commend him for his military service and providing voters with a choice on Election Day by stepping up to run for office.”
Conole has not yet conceded.