Narrow margin separates Conole, Williams in NY-22 race

The race for the 22nd Congressional District seat was neck and neck early Wednesday morning after delayed results from Oneida County.
With 72% of districts officially reporting, Republican Brandon Williams held a narrow lead over Democrat Francis Conole, 49% to 48%, according to the New York State Board of Elections.
By early Wednesday morning the two were separated by less than 1,300 votes, Williams with 116,974 to Conole's 115,706.
The winner will take the place of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who opted to run in the 24th Congressional District, a race she is projected to win.
Absentee ballots must still be counted in this race and could decide the winner.
The new 22nd District includes Oneida, Onondaga, Madison and part of Oswego counties.
The narrow margin in this race is reminiscent of the 2020 elections, where Tenney and incumbent Anthony Brindisi were separated by around 100 votes. It took months to finalize those race results, which ultimately declared Tenney the winner.