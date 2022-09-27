New York State Board of Elections makes accessible ballots available online

The New York State Board of Elections is launching a new system that will allow voters with print disabilities to fill out an accessible ballot online and return it by mail.
The Electronic Accessible Ballot Delivery System will allow voters with vision impairments to increase the font size or adjust the color contrast on their electronic absentee ballot on their own computer or tablet. Then the ballot must be completed, printed and mailed to the Board of Elections.
The state Board of Elections worked with Enhanced Voting to implement the system, a company that has provided vote-by-mail solutions to other states including Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma and Virginia.
“The Board’s new Accessible Ballot Delivery System was designed with ample input from the Disability Community and Enhanced Voting. The final product is an easy-to-use, simple platform with stringent security standards to ensure all voters will have equitable access to a private vote.” Said Kristen Zebrowski Stavisky, co-executive director of the New York State Board of Elections.
All voters who use the new system will be provided a return envelope with a tactile mark indicating where they must sign.
For more information, or to request an accessible absentee ballot, click here.