New York's independent redistricting commission must redraw Assembly district lines

A judge has ruled that the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission must redraw the state’s Assembly district lines.
The commission’s congressional and Senate maps were thrown out earlier this year and a special master was enlisted to draw the new lines. This pushed the primary elections out two months from June to August so the special master could complete the process.
The challenges to the Assembly lines were made too late to affect the primaries, which took place as scheduled in June.
The state Supreme Court judge says the commission has until April of 2023 to submit new Assembly maps for the state legislature to vote on so they can be in place by the 2024 election cycle.
The commission must hold public hearings to get feedback from New Yorkers before redrawing the maps, but those have not yet been scheduled.