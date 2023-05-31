NYS Board of Elections releases Online Voter Registration

The New York State Board of Elections has announced the release of Online Voter Registration. The website allows New York State residents to register to vote for the first time, or, update their voter registration, including their name, address or party affiliation. Click here for the link.
“We are pleased to announce the successful launch of Online Voter Registration in New York State. The Board’s new portal marks the further modernization of New York’s election processes and ensures that New York residents can register online even if they do not have a DMV issued ID or license.” Said Commissioner Douglas Kellner.
The release of the Online Voter Registration comes after the passage of a 2019 law allowing for the creation of an electronic voter registration system. Once the voter submits their registration through Online Voter Registration, their information will be sent to their County Board of Elections. The County Board of Elections will verify the voter’s information and signature and complete the registration process. Voters should expect their electronic registration to be processed within a few business days.
The next election will be the 2023 State and Local Primary which will be held on Tuesday, June 27. Early voting will take place from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 25. The deadline to register to vote for the June Primary is Saturday, June 17.