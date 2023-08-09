One-Year Anniversary of When CHIPS and Science Act was Signed into Law

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is celebrating the anniversary of the CHIPS and Science Act today.
"Schumer crafted the CHIPS and Science Law with Upstate NY in mind to bring critical manufacturing in industries like semiconductors back from overseas to America, and over the past year, new investment sparked by the CHIPS & Science Law has breathed new life into Upstate’s manufacturing sector, making strides in Schumer’s goal of turning New York into a global hub for innovation," a release stated.
The Majority Leader said that there has already been historic new investments and manufacturing boom from the CHIPS and Science Act.
CNY's Micron announced a landmark investment.
“Between Micron’s historic $100 billion proposed investment in Central New York, and other major investments from companies like Wolfspeed in the Mohawk Valley, Edwards Vacuum in Western New York, the potential expansion of GlobalFoundries in the Capital Region, and IBM and onsemi in the Hudson Valley, the level of investment we’ve seen in Upstate NY over the past year is transformational. The CHIPS & Science law is not just about restoring this critical industry for the United States, it is about ensuring our children and grandchildren can find good-paying jobs and grow their families in places like Upstate NY, in the communities that helped build America, and where now they can build a future for themselves, all while laying the foundation for the future of American manufacturing," Schumer said.
According to the White House, "The law will also ensure the United States maintains and advances its scientific and technological edge. In the mid-1960s, at the peak of the race to the moon, the federal government invested 2 percent of GDP in research and development. By 2020, that number had fallen to less than 1 percent. Economic growth and prosperity over the last 40 years has clustered in a few regions on the coasts, leaving far too many communities behind. The CHIPS and Science Act will ensure the future is made in ALL of America and unlock opportunities in science and technology for those who have been historically left out."
Schumer has worked with "Wolfspeed’s CEO for years to pass into law the CHIPS and Science Act and pushing the company to consider further expansion of their Mohawk Valley site," a release stated.