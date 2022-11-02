Oneida County BOE will use electronic tablets for voter check-in on Election Day

The electronic poll pads the Oneida County Board of Elections has been using for early voting since 2019 will be used on Election Day for the first time this year.
The iPads are used when voters check in and sign their names before receiving a ballot. Voters can also scan their driver’s license or voter registration card to pull up their information on the tablets.
Once the voter is signed in, they will receive a receipt and a paper ballot will be printed. The receipt must be handed to a poll worker stationed at the printer in exchange for the printed ballot.
Then the ballot can be filled out and cast normally.
BOE officials say the new equipment was purchased to streamline the sign-in process.
“Electronic poll books will allow voters to be processed in approximately 35 to 40 seconds helping to mitigate long lines with fast and secure voter look-up. The efficiencies they will create in voter processing will translate into a need for reduced polling place staffing allowing more poll workers to work half-day and split shifts,” said Republican Election Commissioner Nichole Shortell.
The devices will also save money on paper and printing costs.
“Switching to electronic poll books will mean the Board of Elections will be able to save county taxpayers money on the costs for printing paper poll books since the Poll Pads will be able to be reprogrammed for any future elections. On-demand ballot printing will also result in a cost-savings for taxpayers since the Board will only print the number of ballots that are needed on Election Day,” said Democratic Election Commissioner Sarah Bormann.
The commissioners say poll workers received a pay raise to attend a lengthy training on the new equipment. Training pay was increased to $50 and pay on Election Day now ranges from $250 to $300.
The county has been using iPads for early voting since 2019, but new electronic poll books and printers were purchased from KNOWiNK in late 2021.