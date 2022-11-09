Oneida County Election commissioners explain late election night results

Oneida County Election Commissioners, Sarah Bormann, D, and Nichole Shortell, R, this afternoon rushed off to a meeting with the county executive.
It was a long night for them, at the office until around 3 a.m., dealing with equipment malfunctions, and back at it before 8:30 a.m. Malfunctions plagued polling sites; jammed printers and non-working scanners. And then, a state - approved computerized system that tabulates results didn't perform like it has in past elections and in testing, in the days before this election.
Because of this, most voters and candidates went to bed election night not knowing any Oneida County results, which weren't able to be shared with the public until the middle of the night, sometime after 2 a.m.
Assurances sprang forth from the commissioners last night at polling sites and today, via a statement, which read in part, "...we would like to be clear, registered voters in this county were able to cast votes and we were able to tabulate the votes. There is no issue with the integrity of this election. The issue was the ability to upload the data to the public facing pages."
Still to be counted, because they're still coming in: absentee ballots.
The county sent out 6,232, and so far has received 4,738. As long as they're postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by the Nov. 15, they can be counted. And those absentees can affect the outcome of races where the winner and loser are separated by fewer than 6,232 votes.