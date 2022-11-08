Oneida County election results delayed due to 'technical issue'

More than two hours after polls closed Tuesday night, Oneida County still hadn’t reported any results from Election Day voting, and officials say it’s due to a technical issue.
Around 11:30 p.m., the Oneida Board of Election Commissioners released the following joint statement regarding the delay:
“The unofficial results from today’s General Election are not yet posted to our election night results webpages. We are experiencing a technical issue with the results upload that is being diligently worked on and we will post the results as soon as possible.”
Oneida County faced several mechanical issues throughout the day Tuesday, including printer jams and scanner malfunctions, which led to long lines and delays at various polling locations.
The races for county sheriff, county clerk and the 22nd Congressional District representative, among others, are all pending results from Oneida County.