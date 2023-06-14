Oneida County Executive Candidate Hennessy loses appeal to remain on Republican line

Oneida County Executive Candidate, Michael Hennessy, has lost his appeal of a NY State Supreme Court decision removing him from the Republican line on the ballot, because of improper signatures on his designating petition to get on the Republican line.
Hennessy has said he will still be on the ballot in November, as an Independent. The former Oneida County legislator left the Democratic Party earlier this year and is now a Republican.
The Oneida County Board of Elections had invalidated 585 of Hennessy's signatures, leaving him 14 short of the 1000 needed to run on the Republican line.