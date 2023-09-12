Oneida County Term Limits Sought by Some

UTICA, N.Y. -- Three candidates for Oneida County elected offices are pushing for term limits.
James Herchek and James Zecca, who are running for Oneida County legislator seats, and Oneida County executive candidate Mike Hennessy are taking their case to voters by circulating petitions in support of term limits.
They propose no more than two consecutive terms for all four-year elected positions in the County and four consecutive two-year terms.
"I'm in favor of term limits because it does provide for new ideas, new excitement and more voter participation," Hennessy said.
The two petitions can be found online. Click here and here to see them.
Supporters will also be bringing petitions door to door.