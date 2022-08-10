Otsego County residents to vote in primaries, special election this month

Primary elections for United States Congress and New York State Senate were postponed this year due to a lengthy redistricting process that wasn’t finalized until May when a special master had to draw the new district lines.
In Otsego County, there are primary elections and a special election set for Aug. 23. The special election will fill the 19th Congressional District left vacant when Antonio Delgado was appointed as lieutenant governor.
Republican Marc Molinaro and Democrat Pat Ryan are the candidates to replace Delgado in the existing 19th District through the end of the year.
After redistricting, Otsego County is now split between the 21st and 19th districts. There are only Democratic primaries in those races.
Here are all of the candidates:
Congress
19th District (includes all or parts of: Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Green, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Ulster counties)
Democrats
- Jamie Cheney
- Josh Riley
- Osun Zotique
Republican
- Marc Molinaro
21st District (includes all or parts of: Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Montgomery, Otsego, Schoharie, St. Lawrence, Rensselaer, Warren and Washington counties)
Democrats
- Matt Castelli
- Matt Putorti
Republican
- Elise Stefanik
Senate
51st District (includes all or parts of: Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Niagara, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan and Ulster counties)
Democrats
- Eric Ball, D
Republicans
- Terry Bernardo, R
- Peter Oberacker, R
Early voting for the primary elections begins this Saturday, Aug. 13.