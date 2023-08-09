 Skip to main content
Remarkable Discovery: Time Capsule Unearthed in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Legislators are sharing with us the contents of a time capsule uncovered during recent renovations at the Oneida County Office Building.

Here's what lawmakers from 1969 wanted us to see.

  • A New York Times article featuring Oneida County Development.
  • The front pages of the Observer Dispatch, Boonville Herald, Waterville Times and Rome Daily Sentinel from all different dates.
  • And the 1969 County budget plan for $37 million.

Fast forward 54 years to today, and it's $495 million.

"This building was built in the late 60s, and in 1969 when it was completed...at some point during construction, the time capsule was placed," Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said.

"Since we're renovating the building entranceway, it had to be restructured, we found the time capsule placed there by the forefathers of this government," he added. 

The board will likely put the contents back for the next generation to find—and, perhaps, add memories from 2023.

