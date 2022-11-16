Republican Brandon Williams wins in NY's 22nd Congressional District; Conole concedes

Republican Brandon Williams is the projected winner in the 22nd Congressional District seat, beating opponent Democrat Francis Conole.
The two Navy veterans were both vying to represent the newly redrawn district, which represents primarily Oneida, Onondaga and Madison counties.
As of Tuesday, Williams had 133,032 votes to Conole's 129,012. With absentee ballot results reported on Wednesday, Conole is unlikely to overcome Williams' lead.
Absentee ballots had to be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by the boards of elections in Oneida, Onondaga and Madison counties by Tuesday. They are still being counted and all results are still unofficial.
Williams declared victory Tuesday, releasing the following statement:
“I’d like to offer a special thanks to all the election officials who have worked countless hours to ensure every vote is counted. As the dust from Election Day settles, we are not merely Republicans and Democrats – we are united as Central New Yorkers. I look forward to representing each of our district’s constituents regardless of your party. Together we can restore the economy, attract jobs, and empower communities to reduce crime.
"I would also like to recognize Francis Conole for running a strong, impassioned race. While we offered voters a contrast and shared many disagreements on the campaign trail, we both love CNY and we both love our country. I commend him for his military service and providing voters with a choice on Election Day by stepping up to run for office.”
Conole conceded on Nov. 16 and released the following statement:
"With all the votes counted, today I called Brandon Williams to congratulate him on his hard-fought victory, thank his family for their sacrifice, and wish him all the best in Congress representing the people of Central New York.
While we offered voters a sharp contrast on our vision for this country and for Central New York, Brandon and I share a background of service and I appreciate his commitment to continuing to serve our country. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank my family, friends, volunteers, committee members, members of Indivisible, and everyone who supported our campaign. This past year has not been easy, and while the election results might not have gone the way we hoped, we still have so much to be proud of.
"Our campaign focused on fighting for working people with common sense solutions, protecting our democracy and foundational freedoms, and moving our country forward together. We fought through multiple iterations of redistricting and a challenging primary running alongside incredible Americans. You’ve supported our campaign every step of the way.
"I made the decision to take on this difficult journey because I believe our country is worth fighting for. Our country and community continue to face great opportunities and a multitude of crises. I continue to believe that if we are going to meet these challenges, we’re going to have to do it together. That has been the central message of our campaign and will continue to be my central message as I find other ways to serve our community and country.
"For all those who have been engaged in the work of building a country and community that is more just, more equal, more caring, and more prosperous for everyone – don’t stop. Our country needs you now more than ever. From the bottom of my heart -- thank you."