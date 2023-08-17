Rome City Democratic Committee Endorses Republican Incumbent Mayor

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome City Democratic Committee has cross-endorsed the Republican incumbent mayor.
Mayor Jackie Izzo will be running on the Conservative line in November after losing the Republican primary to former Rome Police Investigator Jeffrey Lanigan.
Izzo is endorsed by the Democratic, Republican and Conservative parties in Rome.
"I greatly appreciate the fact that the Democrats reached out to endorse across party lines for the first time in more than 40 years, and they fully understand the importance of continuing the progress that we started some seven years ago, that is truly moving Rome forward," Izzo said.
Angela Topi, City of Rome Democratic chair, said that "after looking at both candidates, we realize that Jackie has a proven record of eight years of accomplishments, and we can't afford to let that go backwards. We need experience. We need leadership, and Jackie has proven to us that she has that leadership and experience."
This is the first time in about 40 years that the Democratic Party has endorsed a Republican candidate in Rome.
"I am very pleased to carry the endorsement of all three major political parties in our city, Republican, Conservative and Democrat and pledge to continue working with all of them in a bipartisan fashion to move our city forward for the next decade," the mayor said.
Voting in the general election will take place this November.