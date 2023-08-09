Rome Mayor Has Questions on American Rescue Plan Act Funding

ROME, N.Y. -- Tonight at 7, the Rome Common Council is expected to submit resolutions on how Covid-19 relief money should be spent.
But there is one proposal that the Rome mayor is calling into question.
Mayor Jackie Izzo said some council members want to allocate $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money for a design and engineering plan for a pedestrian walkway at the train station in Rome.
Izzo would like to see the money spent on another project.
"CSX owns a great portion of that pedestrian tunnel," Izzo said, "and without their cooperation, we cannot work on private property without their consent, and they should be paying a fair amount of that cost because they own it."
The mayor is also questioning $1.2 million in funding meant for residential projects that hasn't been approved by the council yet.