Rome Mayor Has Questions on American Rescue Plan Act Funding

  • Updated
Rome Train Station

Keith Hunt/WKTV

ROME, N.Y. -- Tonight at 7, the Rome Common Council is expected to submit resolutions on how Covid-19 relief money should be spent.

But there is one proposal that the Rome mayor is calling into question.

Mayor Jackie Izzo said some council members want to allocate $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money for a design and engineering plan for a pedestrian walkway at the train station in Rome.

Train Station in Rome

Keith Hunt/WKTV

Izzo would like to see the money spent on another project.

"CSX owns a great portion of that pedestrian tunnel," Izzo said, "and without their cooperation, we cannot work on private property without their consent, and they should be paying a fair amount of that cost because they own it."

The mayor is also questioning $1.2 million in funding meant for residential projects that hasn't been approved by the council yet.

