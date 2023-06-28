Rome's mayor reflects on primary loss, looks ahead to November

In Rome's mayoral primary, Tuesday, a retired Rome Police detective and political newcomer outran the two-term trenched incumbent. Rome Mayor, Jackie Izzo, is upset by Tuesday's low voter turnout, which she feels hurt her in the race.
"The people just didn't come out and vote. Very disappointing. Our Republicans in Rome...didn't vote," said Mayor Izzo. "I mean, 858 votes? I'm sure we have much more support than that in the Republican party."
Izzo's challenger, retired Rome Police detective and political newcomer, Jeff Lanigan, got 1100 votes. That means out of roughly 6200 eligible Republican voters in the city, fewer than 2000 showed up at the polls.
"People are confused about primaries. They don't really understand them, even though they're registered to a party and this constant changing of this by the state is confusing, moving it from September to June. No one's used to voting in June," says Izzo.
Mayor Izzo is confident there will be a different outcome in November.
"We're gonna have twelve to 14,000 voters that are eligible in the November race, in the general election, when people are used ot voting. There's no Democrat and we've already had a lot of Democrats reaching out to us for support," said Izzo.
With no Democrat candidates, both Republicans will have to go after Democrat and Independent votes, come November. Izzo doesn't think having the Conservative line will hamper this pursuit.
"Many Democrats trend Conservative, too. Especially here in upstate New York," says Izzo. "But I think people locally, they're voting more on the candidate and what the candidates stands for."
The general election is November 7th.