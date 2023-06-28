 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Thursday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Rome's mayor reflects on primary loss, looks ahead to November

  • Updated
  • 0

Rome mayor reflects on primary loss, looks ahead to November

In Rome's mayoral primary, Tuesday, a retired Rome Police detective and political newcomer outran the two-term trenched incumbent. Rome Mayor, Jackie Izzo, is upset by Tuesday's low voter turnout, which she feels hurt her in the race.

"The people just didn't come out and vote. Very disappointing. Our Republicans in Rome...didn't vote," said Mayor Izzo. "I mean, 858 votes? I'm sure we have much more support than that in the Republican party."

Izzo's challenger, retired Rome Police detective and political newcomer, Jeff Lanigan, got 1100 votes. That means out of roughly 6200 eligible Republican voters in the city, fewer than 2000 showed up at the polls.

"People are confused about primaries. They don't really understand them, even though they're registered to a party and this constant changing of this by the state is confusing, moving it from September to June. No one's used to voting in June," says Izzo.

Mayor Izzo is confident there will be a different outcome in November.

"We're gonna have twelve to 14,000 voters that are eligible in the November race, in the general election, when people are used ot voting. There's no Democrat and we've already had a lot of Democrats reaching out to us for support," said Izzo.

With no Democrat candidates, both Republicans will have to go after Democrat and Independent votes, come November. Izzo doesn't think having the Conservative line will hamper this pursuit.

"Many Democrats trend Conservative, too. Especially here in upstate New York," says Izzo. "But I think people locally, they're voting more on the candidate and what the candidates stands for."

The general election is November 7th.

Recommended for you