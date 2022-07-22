Scarchilli announces official bid for Oneida County sheriff

UTICA, N.Y. – A local businessman and former police officer announced his candidacy for Oneida County Sheriff Friday morning.
Jim Scarchilli says he’s an independent running on the ‘We the People’ party line.
He says he wants to focus on protecting constitutional rights and addressing issues within the sheriff’s office.
“Again I want to rebuild the morale, the morale is one of the biggest things that I hear being complained about at the sheriff's office now. I know they just settled a contract which is great, I know they did get a nice raise which is great, but there's some more issues that definitely need to be looked at,” said Scarchilli.
Scarchilli was a police officer in Whitestown for several years and currently owns Glassy Business Window Tinting in Utica and Nothing Bundt Cakes in New Hartford.
He will face off against incumbent Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol in November.