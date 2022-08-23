Second primary held after extensive redistricting process in NY

Maura McConahay and Jim Teliha voted at the Jewish Community Center, in Utica, this afternoon; an endeavor that only took a couple minutes.
"It's a primary, it's an off year, it's a new district. Actually, somebody on the morning news was just saying, all these factors, very few people are coming out, so if you actually care, it's really important to get out and vote for whatever candidate you're supporting," said Teliha. "I'm one of the ones that never misses."
They're both from Colorado and have lived here about seven years. But seven years of research are behind the few minutes they spent at the ballot box today.
"It's been interesting, learning about upstate the last seven years we've been here," said McConahay.
They're voting in the 22nd congressional district today, where the Democrat options are Francis Conole, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts; Steven Wells and Brandon Williams, on the Republican side. But to McConahay, party isn't everything.
"I care much about what they're saying and the issues. I have been a one-party person for most of my life, but I will not vote for that party just because the person says they're from that party, particularly in this contentious era. It's like, they have to follow the same beliefs I want to see happen, otherwise, I think the country can turn in ways I don't agree with," said McConahay.
Since at least 1963, the then-24th district member of congress was local Alexander P., Sherwood Boehlert, Michael Arcuri, Richard Hanna, Claudia Tenney and Anthony Brindisi. After redistricting, whoever wins will not be local. Not a major concern to these two voters. But they're watching.
"The people I've seen so far who are running seem to want to know their different districts and pledged at least to have local offices so I hope they will fulfill that and I will definitely rethink their next election if they don't," said McConahay.
"Syracuse is the big dog now, not Utica. The candidates I've heard were talking about opening a Utica office. We should have as much access to them as they do over there," said Teliha.
Primaries were also held in the 19th and 21st congressional districts on Tuesday.