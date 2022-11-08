Stefanik projected to win re-election in 21st Congressional District

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has unofficially been elected to a second term, leading her opponent by more than 50,000 votes as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night with nearly 80% of districts reporting.
Democrat Matt Castelli ran against Stefanik with what he called a “Moderate Party” platform, but was unable to sway enough voters in the newly drawn 21st Congressional District to sway from Trump-backed Stefanik.
Stefanik replaced Liz Cheney as GOP conference chair in May of 2021, making her the highest-ranking woman and No. 3 leader in the Republican Party.