Stefanik projected to win reelection in 21st Congressional District

  • Updated
Elise Stefanik

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has unofficially been elected to a second term, leading her opponent by more than 50,000 votes as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night with nearly 80% of districts reporting.

Democrat Matt Castelli ran against Stefanik with what he called a “Moderate Party” platform, but was unable to sway enough voters in the newly drawn 21st Congressional District to sway from Trump-backed Stefanik.

Stefanik replaced Liz Cheney as GOP conference chair in May of 2021, making her the highest-ranking woman and No. 3 leader in the Republican Party.

