The former CIA operative and the incumbent: 21st Congressional District race

What chance does a Democrat have of beating the number three house Republican, an incumbent in a district analysts and prognosticators, like the Cook Political Report, call solid and safe Republican?
"It's about bringing people together. Folks are longing, I think, for a moderate voice that can unite us. Because that's the only place where we can solve the problems affecting our community," says 19th-district Congressional Democratic Candidate, Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism operative.
Matt Castelli doesn't appear eager to remind voters his party affiliation.
"Most of us want to see a restoration of a voice for what I believe is the great moderate majority," says the political newcomer.
Castelli says he'd use that voice to make America more self reliant.
"So we wanna make sure that we're focusing on rebuilding supply chains and we're not reliant on things coming from China or Asia, that we have supply chains that begin and end here at home. So we wanna be able to make the investments that are necessary to do that," says Candidate Castelli.
Candidate Castelli also think America can be more self reliant at the pump.
"We're held hostage, essentially, by our dependency on fossil fuels. America is, technically, energy independent. We produce more energy than what is required, in terms of oil and gas' We wanna make sure we can boost short-term production," says Castelli.
"We are working to build a red tsunami, not just a red wave," says Republican Incumbent Candidate, Elise Stefanik-the third most powerful Republican in Congress.
Republican Incumbent Stefanik is clear on who she thinks is America's fiscal friend and fiscal foe.
"Well, we need to stop the spending. Under single-party Democrat rule, there's been trillions of dollars, $9 trillion since last year, that Joe Biden, it's been reckless spending of taxpayer dollars. House Republicans are committed to stopping that and making sure that we return to fiscal responsiblity," says Candidate Stefanik. "You reign it in by looking for savings in every single department. There's waste, fraud and abuse everywhere in a very large and bloated government and the same goes for Albany."
The candidates sound similar on energy.
"We also will address inflation by lowering energy costs, which are causing everything to become more expensive. That means pushing back on Joe Biden's war on energy independence; we want to unlease energy independence," says Stefanik.
Voters unleash their ballots, and their voices, on Tuesday.