U.S. Sen. Schumer in Herkimer to Discuss Prescription Drug Shortage

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer came to Herkimer to talk about a possible solution to a prescription drug shortage.
The senator said prescription drug shortages increased between 2021 and 2022 by 30 percent.
"Schumer said that U.S Drug shortages hit near-record highs earlier this year. According to the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, which tracks drug supply issues, there were 301 active shortages in the U.S during the first three months of 2023 – the biggest total in nearly a decade. Like many healthcare providers across the country, Schumer said that doctors and pharmacists in Central NY and across Upstate NY are feeling the effects of these drug shortages and finding it harder to shield patients from the impact. These shortages are not limited to any one class of medication, and more and more classes of drugs are being affected by the day," a release stated.
Schumer is calling on the Food and Drug Administration and Congress to take action.
The plan is to maximize imports of prescription medication from other countries, get manufacturing plants up to full speed as soon as possible and passage of legislative reform.
The plan would include drug companies to notify when a drug shortage is eminent, implement safety standards, and incentivize domestic manufacturing.
Schumer said that "making sure the manufacturers are producing enough drugs at capacity so that they have some reserve and contingency supply. Some of the companies like to cut things so close to the bare bone that they just produce enough for their orders next month, and then if another order comes in or something happens, they don't even have the drug."
Schumer is hoping to have legislation passed by the fall.
"U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer today called on Congress to address this issue with his new 4-point legislative solution, as well as pushed the FDA to keep working to limit the worst shortages right now and protect patients and doctors in the Mohawk Valley and across Upstate NY," a release stated.
"This drug shortage problem is creating additional work on Upstate NY’s limited pharmacy resources, requiring pharmacists to be active in identifying (and in many cases forecasting) potential shortages and pivoting to determine suitable therapeutic equivalents and alternative options for patients," a release concluded.