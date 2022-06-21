Village mayoral elections take place Tuesday in Herkimer, Ilion

Mayoral elections in the villages of Herkimer and Ilion take place Tuesday with the polls open until 9 p.m.
Candidates in the Herkimer mayoral race are Republican Dana Sherry and former mayor, Democrat Mark Ainsworth. Incumbent Mayor Mark Netti and former village clerk, Amanda Viscomi, are also running on the independent lines.
In Ilion, former mayor and current county legislator, John Stephens, is running on the Republican line. He's running against Democrat and Deputy Mayor Ron Schoonmaker. Incumbent Mayor Brian Lamica missed a petition deadline, so he will not appear on the ballot but is a write-in option.
Polls are open at the VFW on Mohawk Street in Herkimer and the municipal building on Morgan Street in Ilion.