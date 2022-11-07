Voters can make complaints, ask for assistance by calling NYAG's Election Protection Hotline

The New York Attorney General’s Office has opened its Election Protection Hotline again this year, allowing people to report issues they may experience while voting.
Voters can report issues at their polling locations, problems with their ballots or ask for election-related assistance.
The hotline number is 866-390-2992.
“Our Election Protection Hotline is here to help voters address challenges and provide helpful guidance, whether they’re voting absentee, during early voting, or on Election Day,” said Attorney General Letitia James.
The hotline was open during early voting and will reopen on Election Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The AG’s office has been operating the election complaint hotline since 2012.
Complaints can also be submitted online or emailed to: election.hotline@ag.ny.gov.