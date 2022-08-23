Williams, Conole projected primary winners in NY-22

Republican Brandon Williams and Democrat Francis Conole will face off for the 22nd Congressional District seat come November, based on unofficial elections results from Tuesday’s primary.
Williams faced fellow Republican, Steve Wells, of Madison County, during the primary.
Wells conceded the race around 10:30 p.m. saying, in part:
"I congratulate Brandon Williams on his win in tonight's Republican Congressional Primary.
"I got in this race because I believe Biden's failed policies are devastating Central New York. I still do. I wish Brandon the best as he works to help Republicans retake the House and stop Biden's failed agenda.
"Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, and supporters who have helped and guided me through this campaign. I could not have done this without your love and support."
With 100% of precincts reporting, Williams had 58% of the vote to Wells 42%.
Williams is a business owner and a Navy veteran.
Conole beat out three other contenders in the Democratic race: Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts.
Conole took 40% of the vote with Hood not far behind at 36%. Roberts had 13% of the vote while Majok took 12%.
Conole, of Syracuse, is an Navy veteran who currently serves as a commander in the Navy Reserves.