Williams holds narrow lead over Conole in NY-22 race

Republican Brandon Williams is ahead in the race for the 22nd Congressional seat, leading Democrat Francis Conole by about 3,200 votes before the final absentee count.
With 100% of districts reporting, Williams had 49% of the vote to Conole's 48%, according to the New York State Board of Elections.
The winner will take the place of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who opted to run in the 24th Congressional District, a race she is projected to win.
Absentee ballots must still be counted in this race and could decide the winner.
The new 22nd District includes Oneida, Onondaga, Madison and part of Oswego counties.
The narrow margin in this race is reminiscent of the 2020 elections, where Tenney and incumbent Anthony Brindisi were separated by around 100 votes. It took months to finalize those race results, which ultimately declared Tenney the winner.