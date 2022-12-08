Electric space heaters in NYS will now have to meet new requirements

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Thursday, requiring electric space heaters to have thermostats, automatic shut-offs and be certified and approved by the United States Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The bill is intended to prevent deaths and injuries, caused by the space heaters catching fire.
"Almost a year ago, a devastating high-rise fire tore through the Twin Parks apartments in the Bronx. 17 people were killed, making it the deadliest New York fire in over 30 years. When it was determined that the cause was a faulty space heater, we knew taking action was an absolute must. Today, I am thankful that Governor Hochul has signed our life-saving bill, 'the Safe Space Heaters Act.' The new safety measures on electric space heaters will keep New Yorkers safe in their homes as we enter these cold winter months. I also thank Senator Cleare for being a great partner in pushing this legislation and look forward to seeing this new law take effect," Assemblymember, Kenny Burgos said.
The new legislation amends the general business law to stop selling electric space heaters in the state without the new requirements.