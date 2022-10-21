Electronics recycling event to be held in Utica Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, announced Friday that he along with Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Oneida County Sewer District, will be holding an electronics recycling event on Saturday.
Confidata will also be there to shred up to three boxes, per car, of documents. The Environmental Conservation and Oneida County Sewer District will be collecting unused or unwanted prescription medications (no sharps or needles) as well.
"This is an important opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted electronics, medications and papers. I thank the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Oneida County Sewer District for again partnering with me for this upcoming event," Griffo said.
More than 500,000 lbs. of electronics. have been recycled at previous events like this one.
The event is free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at the Oneida-Herkimer Recycling Center in Utica. Items such as TVs and computers can be dropped off. For a full list of acceptable items, visit this website.