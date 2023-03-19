ElevateCNY holds cornhole tournament

Westmoreland, N.Y.-- Ican hosted its first ever family friendly cornhole tournament at elevateCNY Sunday and there were some familiar faces participating in the event
Erin Hamlin, the Remsen native and Olympic bronze medal winner teamed up with Michael Tricarico, the lead play by play broadcaster for the Syracuse Mets to take on former New Jersey Devil Tim Sestito, and Schooch, the Syracuse Mets mascot.
There was also a parent/ child division as well as a corporate cup division
All the money raised from the cornhole tournament helps families in need right here in the mohawk valley.