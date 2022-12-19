Elon Musk's poll results are in: He should step down, Twitter voters say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the afternoon commute today. Brief
snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are occurring this
afternoon which will lead to snow covered roads and reduced
visibility of a quarter mile or less.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow band will continue
until late this afternoon and evening before shifting south.
Localized amounts up to 7 inches is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ONEIDA COUNTY...

At 301 PM EST, an area of heavy lake effect snow was located near
Delta Lake, or near Rome and is nearly stationary. This is a
correction to previous issued statement.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Lee, Westmoreland, Vienna, Floyd, Whitesboro, New York Mills,
Yorkville, Camden and New Hartford.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 near 32.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of heavy
snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other
motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to
react to situations.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor
local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further
statements.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.

Elon Musk's poll results are in: He should step down, Twitter voters say

Elon Musk's poll results are in: He should step down, Twitter voters say

A Twitter poll created by Elon Musk, pictured here in 2020, asking whether he should "step down as head of Twitter" ended early on December 19 with most respondents voting in the affirmative.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

A Twitter poll created by Elon Musk asking whether he should "step down as head of Twitter" ended early Monday morning with most respondents voting in the affirmative.

Musk had said he would abide by the results of the unscientific poll, which began Sunday evening and concluded with 57.5% voting yes, 42.5% voting no.

More than 17 million votes were cast in the informal referendum on his chaotic leadership of Twitter, which has been marked by mass layoffs, the replatforming of suspended accounts that had violated Twitter's rules, the suspension of journalists who cover him and whiplash policy changes made and reversed in real time.

Musk did not immediately react to the outcome of the vote.

The results of the poll come at a time when its business faces renewed challenges. Since Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter in October, a number of brands have paused advertising on the platform. Musk has frequently stated that Twitter's finances are dire. Twitter is on pace to lose $4 billion a year after the advertiser exodus, estimates Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Replying to a tweet Sunday, in which MIT artificial intelligence researcher Lex Fridman said he would take the CEO job, Musk hinted he hasn't been completely happy with his new gig.

"You must like pain a lot," Musk tweeted, noting the company "has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May."

The poll inspired other volunteers, as well. The rapper Snoop Dogg created his own Twitter poll Sunday evening, asking: "Should I run Twitter?" As of early Monday morning, it had 1.3 million votes with over 80% of respondents saying yes.

Yet Musk denied that he has a new CEO in mind.

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," Musk tweeted. "The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive."

Musk has sold billions of dollars worth of Tesla stock, most likely to pay for his purchase of Twitter. That has sent Tesla's stock sinking 11% over the past month. But Tesla shares were up 5% in premarket trading after the poll results were revealed.

"This has been a black eye moment for Musk and been a major overhang on Tesla's stock which continues to suffer in a brutal way since the Twitter soap opera began with brand deterioration related to Musk a real issue," Ives said in a note to clients Monday.

With or without the CEO title, however, Musk will almost certainly continue to control the company's direction.

After taking over Twitter, Musk dissolved the company's board and its C-Suite emptied out. As the sole board director and owner of the company, Musk can appoint the next CEO -- and also tell that person what to do in the role.

In place of Twitter's former leadership, Musk tapped venture capitalists and friends to work with him as he weighed a number of significant changes to the company. The list includes investor Jason Calacanis, Craft Ventures partner David Sacks and Sriram Krishnan, an Andreessen Horowitz general partner focused on crypto and Twitter's former consumer teams lead.

Some of those individuals could now be on the shortlist to take over as CEO if Musk makes good on his promise and steps down.

Shortly after Musk posted his latest poll, Calacanis posted a poll of his own asking who should become Twitter's next CEO: himself, Sacks, or Calacanis and Sacks together as co-CEOs.

As of this publication, a fourth option was winning by a wide margin: "Other."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

