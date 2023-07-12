 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Pizza Hut in Herkimer and Oneonta Closing—No Formal Site Plan Submitted to Herkimer Codes Dept.

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- There have been calls, emails and Facebook messages to NEWSChannel 2 wanting us to look into the future of Pizza Hut in Herkimer and Oneonta.

Employees tell WKTV that they are open through Wednesday. 

No more stuffed crust, personal pan pizzas or breadsticks.

Pizza Hut is reportedly closing. The restaurant has been on West Albany Street for several decades.

There's no word on why the Herkimer location is shutting its doors.

Multiple messages about the Oneonta Pizza Hut rolled in after posting the news about the Herkimer restaurant. 

An employee stated at the Oneonta Pizza Hut that Wednesday would be their last day, too. 

According to the public Facebook group Oneonta Pizza Hut, a post stated that the location's last day is Wednesday.  

WKTV has multiple calls out to corporate offices to get more detail.

 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

