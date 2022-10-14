Enter if you dare! ARC Herkimer turns business park basement into haunted house

Herkimer, N.Y.-- From the outside, the ARC Herkimer Business Park seems like a normal building, but go down to the basement and you enter a world of thrills and chills. According to arc Herkimer’s public relations director Courtney Brown, it all started on a hill on Dolgeville.
"One of the managers of transportation used to host this up on his property, a big haunted house for years and decided to bring it to ARC Herkimer as something for our Non-profit to host and bring some fun." Brown said.
The upper floors of the building see use almost every day, but the basement has been largely forgotten about, making it perfect for a haunted house. As brown explains, there's fun for all ages.
Brown explained that "they'll come through, there’ll be different skits, different hallways to pass through, a lot of creepy people and creepy things going on. But it's really good for all ages."
The skits will be performed by volunteers from ARC Herkimer. The haunted house is free for kids 5 and under and only $5 for all other ages. All proceeds from the event will benefit the ARC and the programs they run. And if you do dare to enter the haunted hallways, be prepared to be scared, while having fun.
"The people who head this event are very into Halloween, so, they love to scare people, but in the most fun ways." Brown explained.