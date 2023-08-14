 Skip to main content
11-Year-Old from New Hartford to Play National Anthem at Little League World Series

Ben Kidwell Playing the Piano

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- An 11-year-old from New Hartford will play the national anthem at the Little League World Series.

Ben Kidwell is no stranger to playing the piano. 

Performing the national anthem, however, will be special to him, as he'll be playing on a keyboard.

Regardless of the instrument change, he has his own formula for the perfect performance.

"So, you have to be like half and half. You have to be able to interact with the crowd, but you also have to be able to stay focused at the same time because you don't want to be like a statue—but you also want to focus at the same time," Kidwell said. 

The Little League World Series is played in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Aug. 16-27. 

And we learned that it's Kidwell's birthday today.

Happy 11th birthday, Ben!

