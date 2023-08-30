3,000 Rubber Ducks Ready to Set Sail in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend, Old Forge invites you up to the North Country to celebrate.
On Sunday, Sept. 3, the CAP-PY Duck Derby takes place.
3,000 rubber ducks will be released into Moose River, near the covered bridge.
"Adopt a single duck for $5 or a "Flock of 5" ducks for $20 and cheer them on, as the speediest duck can win you one of 18 wonderful prizes donated by generous local business owners. Ducks can be adopted at the Friday Old Forge Farmers Market or at the Old Forge Visitor Information Center. All proceeds go towards LivingADK in our mission to promote healthy, vibrant, and growing communities in the West Central Adirondacks," a release said.
Face painting, music, food and bean bag toss games will also happen at the Labor Day weekend event.
Also on Sunday, live entertainment at Old Forge Lakefront Park starts at 7p.m. Fireworks will follow.
The winner of the car raffle will be drawn then, too.
"The raffle is the primary fundraiser for the Central Adirondack Association and provides support for CAA-sponsored community events," officials said.
Labor Day is also the time to say goodbye to Paul Bunyan for the season at Enchanted Forest Water Safari.