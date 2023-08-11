37th Running of the Unadilla National This Weekend

UNADILLA, N.Y. -- The Unadilla MX in New Berlin hosts the best motocross racers this weekend for the 37th running of the Honda Unadilla National.
It's the nineth of 11 events on the summer professional motocross calendar.
Amateur racing started today.
Amateur racing started today.
Then on Saturday, pro-practice begins at 8:15 in the morning.
Then on Saturday, pro-practice begins at 8:15 in the morning.
There will be additional amateur racing Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A local name to watch for is Corey Burnett from Bainbridge.
He's also an officer for the Norwich Police Department.
Unadilla MX is located on 5986 State Hwy 8 in New Berlin.
"The Unadilla National dates back to the origins of the Pro Motocross Championship in 1972, while the track itself predates the championship with a lineage dating back to 1969," a release stated.
The Championship Race will be televised on WKTV-NBC tomorrow at 3 p.m.