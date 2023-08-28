A Community Tradition: The Clinton Art and Music Festival

CLINTON, N.Y. -- A festival that has been taking place for over a decade—the Clinton Art and Music Festival—returned over the weekend.

The event took place on Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at 10 a.m.

Music filled the air as festivalgoers looked at various artists' work and crafts.

Musicians were in venues around the Village, with the main stage in the gazebo on the Green.

The smell of delicious food was in the air, too, as the festival featured various local food trucks.

Gelato, gyros and waffles were some of the items hungry attendees could choose from at the food truck court.

As for the art, there were painters, photographers, potters, printmakers and crafters selling their wares.

It's estimated that 5,000 people attend the annual festival each year.